Boeing 777: Engine Maker Will Conduct Inspections Ordered By US Regulator
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Plane engine maker Pratt & Whitney said Tuesday it will carry out inspections as ordered by the US Federal Aviation Administration on 125 planes with engine blades similar to those that recently failed on a Boeing 777 aircraft.
The company said the fan blades would be examined using Thermal Acoustic Imaging (TAI) inspection "to confirm airworthiness.""Pratt & Whitney is coordinating all actions with Boeing, airline operators and regulators. The safe operation of the fleet is our top priority," the company said in a statement.
