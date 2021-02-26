UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing 777 With Engine Trouble Makes Emergency Landing In Moscow: Airline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Boeing 777 with engine trouble makes emergency landing in Moscow: airline

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A Boeing 777 airliner on Friday made an emergency landing in Moscow with engine problems, the operating airline said, days after another model rained down engine debris over the United States.

"During cargo flight No.

4520 from Hong Kong to Madrid, incorrect operation of the engine control sensor was discovered," airline Rossiya told AFP in a statement, adding that "the crew decided to make an emergency landing in Moscow."Online flight trackers confirmed the flight was carried out with a Boeing 777.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

