UrduPoint.com

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Deliveries Not Likely To Resume Until Late October: Report

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:50 AM

Boeing 787 Dreamliner deliveries not likely to resume until late October: report

New York, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Deliveries of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, suspended since May, likely won't resume until the end of October amid disagreements with US safety regulators, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Dreamliner deliveries were suspended for much of the past year, including between last November and March, after Boeing uncovered manufacturing defects.

The company announced in July that it had spotted additional problems near the nose of the plane and was working to fix them.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Boeing held a meeting in August with Federal Aviation Administration officials, but the two sides could not agree on the method of quality-assurance for the Dreamliner.

"The FAA continues to engage with Boeing as the company works to demonstrate the reliability of its proposed method for inspecting certain undelivered 787 airplanes," the agency said in a statement to AFP.

"The FAA will not sign off on the inspections until our safety experts are satisfied." Boeing vowed to continue efforts to resume deliveries.

"While this work has a near-term impact to our operations, it's the right course of action and we will continue to take the time necessary to ensure we meet the highest standards," the company said in a statement.

The latest problem on the dual-aisle 787 plane, marketed as the Dreamliner, comes after a string of issues on its top-selling planes, particularly the 737 MAX, two of which crashed in 2018 and 2019, claiming 346 lives and leading to a 20-month grounding of the aircraft.

Related Topics

Company March May July August October November 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th September 2021

36 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones

9 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident wit ..

Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident with journalist

8 hours ago
 33 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

33 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

8 hours ago
 'High time' for new EU migration policy: commissio ..

'High time' for new EU migration policy: commissioner

8 hours ago
 Malan ton helps South Africa level ODI series

Malan ton helps South Africa level ODI series

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.