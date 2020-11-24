Boeing, Boeing, gone! BA sells off jumbo memorabilia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :British Airways on Monday announced the sale of items from its retired Boeing 747 fleet for frustrated fliers to recreate the airline experience in the comfort of their own home.

Branded crockery, plates, trays, tea cups, champagne flutes, blankets, hot towels, slippers and even catering trolleys are among the items up for grabs in the online sale.

BA director of brand and customer experience Carolina Martinoli called it an "incredible one-off opportunity for people to bring the magic of flying with British Airways in to their own homes".

The flag carrier has been badly hit by the global coronavirus pandemic. It is cutting 13,000 jobs -- about one-third of its workforce -- and operating about one-quarter of its schedule.

Parent company IAG, which also owns Spanish carrier Iberia, on October 30 dived into a net loss of 1.76 billion Euros in the third quarter as the Covid-19 crisis crushed demand for global air travel.

The result compared with net profit of 1.0 billion euros a year earlier.

BA recently retired its 31 Boeing 747 "Jumbo Jet" fleet as traffic dwindled and it switched to aircraft that used less fuel.