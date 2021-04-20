UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing CEO Calhoun Given More Time To Chart Comeback

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Boeing CEO Calhoun given more time to chart comeback

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Boeing announced Tuesday that David Calhoun would remain CEO potentially through 2028 as the aviation giant navigates a multi-year comeback following the 737 MAX scandal and the Covid-19 travel industry collapse.

Boeing raised the company's retirement age for Calhoun to 70, ensuring a measure of continuity during a still-uncertain time in aviation amid lingering questions over the company's practices after two tragic MAX crashes claimed 346 lives.

Boeing, which has a standard 65-age retirement-age, cited Calhoun's progress in "building regulator and customer confidence" in enabling the 737 MAX to return to service following a 20-month grounding.

Changing Calhoun's retirement age allows "for flexibility," Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner said during an annual meeting.

At the meeting investors reelected the company's board and voted down shareholder proposals that would have given them more influence on the selection of new board members and required additional disclosure of corporate lobbying practices.

"Under Dave's strong leadership, Boeing has effectively navigated one of the most challenging and complex periods in its long history," Kellner said in a press release.

"His dedication to renewing the company's commitment to safety, quality and transparency has been critical in building regulator and customer confidence as Boeing returns the 737 MAX to service." Calhoun, 64, expressed confidence in a long-term aviation recovery once international flying and business travel returns. The top priorities are to finance Boeing's capital budget and to reduce debt.

"I'm confident the cashflow will come back and be robust," said Calhoun, who cited the global availability of coronavirus vaccines as critical.

"I can't pick a date," he said. "We need the markets to come back and I'm confident they will."But Calhoun gave no timeframe on when the company would resume an investor dividend. Shares of Boeing were sharply lower, falling 4.7 percent to $232.82 in early afternoon trading.

The company also said Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith, who is 54, would retire in July. Smith had previously been seen as a potential CEO.

Related Topics

Scandal Business Budget Company David Progress July Market Industry Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

21 minutes ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

51 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

1 hour ago

650,000 African children given malaria jab: WHO

8 minutes ago

Turkey's E-7T AWACS Conducts Flyover Mission Over ..

8 minutes ago

Implementation of UN resolutions, key to settlemen ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.