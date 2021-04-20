Boeing CEO Calhoun given more time to chart comeback

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Boeing announced Tuesday that David Calhoun would remain CEO potentially through 2028 as the aviation giant navigates a multi-year comeback following the 737 MAX scandal and the Covid-19 travel industry collapse.

Boeing raised the company's retirement age for Calhoun to 70, ensuring a measure of continuity during a still-uncertain time in aviation amid lingering questions over the company's practices after two tragic MAX crashes claimed 346 lives.

Boeing, which has a standard 65-age retirement-age, cited Calhoun's progress in "building regulator and customer confidence" in enabling the 737 MAX to return to service following a 20-month grounding.

Changing Calhoun's retirement age allows "for flexibility," Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner said during an annual meeting.

At the meeting investors reelected the company's board and voted down shareholder proposals that would have given them more influence on the selection of new board members and required additional disclosure of corporate lobbying practices.

"Under Dave's strong leadership, Boeing has effectively navigated one of the most challenging and complex periods in its long history," Kellner said in a press release.

"His dedication to renewing the company's commitment to safety, quality and transparency has been critical in building regulator and customer confidence as Boeing returns the 737 MAX to service." Calhoun, 64, expressed confidence in a long-term aviation recovery once international flying and business travel returns. The top priorities are to finance Boeing's capital budget and to reduce debt.

"I'm confident the cashflow will come back and be robust," said Calhoun, who cited the global availability of coronavirus vaccines as critical.

"I can't pick a date," he said. "We need the markets to come back and I'm confident they will."But Calhoun gave no timeframe on when the company would resume an investor dividend. Shares of Boeing were sharply lower, falling 4.7 percent to $232.82 in early afternoon trading.

The company also said Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith, who is 54, would retire in July. Smith had previously been seen as a potential CEO.