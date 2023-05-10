UrduPoint.com

Boeing Confident It Will Fulfill Huge Ryanair Order

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Boeing confident it will fulfill huge Ryanair order

New York, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Boeing's CEO is "confident" the company will fulfil Ryanair's giant 737 MAX-10 order announced Tuesday despite lingering supply chain and regulatory questions, a view shared by the Irish carrier.

The two companies unveiled a massive agreement of 150 new planes, plus options of 150 more to be delivered between 2027 and 2033 in a deal worth more than $40 billion at list prices, which are customarily rebated for large orders.

In a joint interview with AFP, the leaders of the two companies described the financial terms as "win-win" following a complex negotiation.

When Boeing presented its longterm outlook last November, the American manufacturer anticipated the logistics difficulties that have dogged the industry during the pandemic "would improve themselves over the next two Calendar years, 2023 and 24," said Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun.

"And that is what's been happening," he said.

Boeing was faced with a fresh issue in April with the discovery of a problem with a part provided by MAX supplier Spirit AeroSystems that has delayed deliveries heading into summer.

"We regret every small incident," Calhoun said, adding "we did contain it quickly." Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary praised Boeing's "progress" over the last 12 months.

"At this time last year, we were short about 20 aircraft through the peak summer period," O'Leary said.

While Boeing will be a month or two late on some of the 51 scheduled new plane deliveries for this summer, "we're pretty much there," O'Leary said.

Related Topics

Company Progress Ireland April November Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese mi ..

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

7 minutes ago
 Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Kha ..

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest

35 minutes ago
 IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

2 hours ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

3 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

5 hours ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.