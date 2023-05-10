Boeing confident it will fulfill huge Ryanair order

New York, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Boeing's CEO is "confident" the company will fulfil Ryanair's giant 737 MAX-10 order announced Tuesday despite lingering supply chain and regulatory questions, a view shared by the Irish carrier.

The two companies unveiled a massive agreement of 150 new planes, plus options of 150 more to be delivered between 2027 and 2033 in a deal worth more than $40 billion at list prices, which are customarily rebated for large orders.

In a joint interview with AFP, the leaders of the two companies described the financial terms as "win-win" following a complex negotiation.

When Boeing presented its longterm outlook last November, the American manufacturer anticipated the logistics difficulties that have dogged the industry during the pandemic "would improve themselves over the next two Calendar years, 2023 and 24," said Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun.

"And that is what's been happening," he said.

Boeing was faced with a fresh issue in April with the discovery of a problem with a part provided by MAX supplier Spirit AeroSystems that has delayed deliveries heading into summer.

"We regret every small incident," Calhoun said, adding "we did contain it quickly." Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary praised Boeing's "progress" over the last 12 months.

"At this time last year, we were short about 20 aircraft through the peak summer period," O'Leary said.

While Boeing will be a month or two late on some of the 51 scheduled new plane deliveries for this summer, "we're pretty much there," O'Leary said.