UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Contractor Warns Of Dire Finances Amid 737 MAX Grounding

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Boeing contractor warns of dire finances amid 737 MAX grounding

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Boeing contractor Spirit Aerosystems has warned regulators it could violate its agreements with creditors as it grapples with the grounding of the 737 MAX and the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Spirit, which makes fuselages for the best-selling Boeing model that was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes, said the plane maker has asked it to cut production further on the MAX.

"The reduction is due to COVID-19's impact and accumulated inventory of Spirit's B737 products; such inventory was accumulated pursuant to the parties' prior production rate agreements," Spirit said in the filing.

"Given the substantial production plan reduction, Spirit could breach the financial covenants under its credit agreement in the fourth quarter of 2020 without an amendment or waiver," the company said, adding that they were in communication with their lenders.

Spirit said it was about $3 billion in debt, according to its most recent regulatory finding, including $375 million borrowed in February to offset the hit from the suspension of MAX flights.

The company said Boeing had requested it cut the number of parts to be delivered in the year to 72 from 125, 35 of which have already been shipped.

Earlier this month, Spirit said it would furlough staff after Boeing asked it to stop working on four 737 MAX planes and to avoid starting production on 16 others scheduled to be delivered this year.

Around 1530 GMT, the company's stock was down 14.5 percent.

Related Topics

Exchange Company February 2020 From Agreement Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

38 minutes ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

1 hour ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

1 hour ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.