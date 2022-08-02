Boeing delivers first 737-8 to Australian carrier Bonza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Boeing announced on Tuesday that it has delivered the first 737-8 airplane to Bonza, a new carrier that becomes the first Australian airline to fly the new 737 MAX.

"This is a tremendous milestone for Bonza and Boeing as the airline joins many operators around the world who have launched service with the 737 MAX," said Christy Reese, vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing Asia Pacific, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The 737-8 will enable Bonza to optimize its domestic operations, while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20 percent and creating a 50 percent smaller noise footprint compared to previous generation airplanes.

Based in Australia's Sunshine Coast, Bonza has signaled a commitment to add seven 737 MAX airplanes to its fleet within its first year of operation, according to the announcement.