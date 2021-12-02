UrduPoint.com

Boeing Excluded From Canada Fighter Jet Procurement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:20 AM

Boeing excluded from Canada fighter jet procurement

Ottawa, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Canada on Wednesday excluded Boeing from bidding on a multi-billion Dollar contract to replace Canada's aging fleet of fighter jets.

With an Airbus-led consortium and France's Dassault Aviation having already withdrawn their Typhoon and Rafale fighters, respectively, from the procurement process, that leaves only Lockheed Martin's F-35 and Saab's Gripen in the running.

A decision is expected next year, with the first of 88 fighters to be delivered as early as 2025, Public Services and Procurement Canada said in a statement.

Boeing and its F-18 Super Hornet were not mentioned by name. Rather the government ministry simply released an updated shortlist of bidders who've met the air force's requirements.

"Proposals were rigorously assessed on elements of capability, cost and economic benefits.

The evaluation also included an assessment of economic impact," it said.

The next step could involve final negotiations with the top-ranked bidder, or giving both Lockheed Martin and Saab an opportunity to improve their proposals.

The contract is valued at more than Can$15 billion (US$11.7 billion).

The new aircraft's central role will be to patrol North American air space with the US Air Force under NORAD.

Airbus said when it withdrew from the competition in 2019 that NORAD security requirements were too expensive, while sources told AFP that Dassault Aviation was unable to meet technical requirements tied to Canada's membership in the "Five Eyes" intelligence sharing group of nations.

The Five Eyes group is comprised of Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Canada France United States 2019 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE well-placed to welcome the next 5 ..

Local Press: UAE well-placed to welcome the next 50 years

40 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

2 hours ago
 King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

10 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.