UrduPoint.com

Boeing, GAMECO Start Delivery Of 767-300BCF Completed In China

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

BEIJING, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The first 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) completed at the production line in China has been delivered, according to Boeing China.

Boeing and Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co., Ltd. (GAMECO) jointly carried out the 767-300BCF project in south China's Guangzhou. The two sides will advance the production and delivery of more such converted freighters, according to Boeing China.

The 767-300BCF is a medium-wide body freighter that will mainly serve air cargo delivery for long-range and regional markets.

GAMECO is currently operating five production lines for converting retired passenger aircraft to freighters, of which two production lines are for 767-300BCF and three for 737-800BCF standard-body freighters.

China's booming air cargo market, sustained by the ever-increasing e-commerce sector, is expected to see its freighter fleet reach more than 800 airplanes through 2041, according to the Boeing 2022 Commercial Market Outlook for China.

