UrduPoint.com

Boeing Gets $1.6 Bn Contract For US Ballistic Missile Upkeep

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Boeing gets $1.6 bn contract for US ballistic missile upkeep

Washington, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Boeing has been awarded a $1.6 billion contract to provide guidance subsystem support for US Minuteman III Intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Pentagon has said.

Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base in the state of Utah, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 1, 2039, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

The Minuteman III, which has been in service for 50 years, is a warhead-equipped missile that can carry a nuclear bomb during wartime.

The Pentagon carried out a routine test of the missile on September 7. The operation had been announced in advance in order to avoid any flare-up of tensions with Russia in the midst of its war in Ukraine.

The unarmed missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and traveled 4,200 miles (6,760 kilometers) over the Pacific before crashing into the sea near Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The Minuteman III is the only ground-fired intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the United States' nuclear arsenal.

It is installed in launch silos spread over three American military bases, in Wyoming, North Dakota, and Montana in the north of the United States.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Pentagon Montana Marshall Islands United States September From Arsenal Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2023

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

42 minutes ago
 US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

9 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

9 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

10 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.