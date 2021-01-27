Boeing hit by $6.4 bn in costs on delayed 777X program

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Boeing again pushed back its timeframe for the new 777X widebody plane on Wednesday, resulting in large one-time costs that exacerbated its loss for a problem-filled 2020.

Boeing booked $6.

5 billion in one-time costs for the 777X in the fourth quarter, saying it now expects first deliveries of the plane to late 2023.

The delay reflects stiffened requirements from civil aviation regulators in the wake of the travails of the Boeing 737 MAX and lackluster demand for new planes from commercial airlines struggling with the travel downturn due to Covid-19.