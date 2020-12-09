UrduPoint.com
Boeing Hit By More Canceled Orders Even As MAX Nears Return

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Boeing hit by more canceled orders even as MAX nears return

New York, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Boeing received additional order cancelations for its 737 MAX jet in November, company data showed Tuesday, even as the plane readies to resume commercial flights this month.

Boeing reported 63 net cancelations for the MAX last month, adding to the growing tally following two deadly crashes that caused the aircraft's worldwide grounding.

US air regulators last month approved the MAX to return to service following upgrades, a move Brazil's civil air regulator followed a week later.

Brazilian domestic carrier GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes is scheduled to resume commercial service on the MAX beginning Wednesday, the airlines said this week.

American Airlines also plans to resume commercial flights later this month.

The latest MAX cancelations bring Boeing's total to 536 orders since the start of the year.

The November figures include the restructuring of an order with Virgin Australia, which dropped a plan to receive 23 Boeing 737 MAX 8 plans, but will still receive 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10 planes under a later delivery schedule.

Global regulators had grounded the MAX for 20 months following two crashes that together claimed 346 lives. New jet demand has also been dented by a major downturn in air travel amid the coronavirus.

However, Boeing's fortunes have begun to improve after the Federal Aviation Administration's decision last month to clear the MAX for service.

That was followed by an announcement last week that Irish carrier Ryanair would acquire 75 of the planes.

Tuesday's data also showed Boeing delivered seven planes in November, taking its total to 118 for 2020 so far. Boeing delivered 345 jets during the year-ago period.

