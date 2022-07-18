Boeing hopes for clear skies ahead after stormy years

Farnborough, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :US aerospace firm Boeing hopes the Farnborough airshow this week will mark an end to several turbulent years following 737 MAX crashes and 787 manufacturing problems.

Boeing plans to show off several planes including the MAX 10, the latest version of its flagship model in the key medium-haul segment, and hopes to announce a slew of new orders.

The MAX 10 offers Boeing the opportunity to show off the latest version of the aircraft and seek to recover from the deadly and costly crashes of an earlier model.

The crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 led to the aircraft being grounded for 20 months. Airlines cancelled hundreds of orders and demanded compensation.

"The most difficult of our crises is being managed effectively. It's not done and that's the MAX. But we're still returning aeroplanes to service for our customers," Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun said in an interview published in the Financial Times on Monday.

Since the 737 MAX was recertified and took to the skies again, Boeing has sought to make amends with US authorities, acknowledging its partial responsibility for the crashes and forking out over several billion Dollars to settle probes.

"On the MAX, they've turned the corner," said Michel Merluzeau at aviation consultancy AIR.

Nevertheless, Merluzeau believes "there remain quite a few questions to resolve about suppliers". The company, like many manufacturers, faces global supply chain difficulties linked to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, as well as trouble hiring enough staff.

These disruptions could hinder Boeing as it seeks to boost production.

"We'll be supply chain constrained for a while," Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told journalists in London on Sunday.

Boeing also faces a possible problem getting the MAX 10 certified.

Calhoun warned in an interview with Aviation Week earlier this month that the company could cancel the 737 MAX 10 if regulators do not certify the jet before new crew alerting system standards take effect in December.

US regulators have been taking their time to certify the latest version in the wake of criticism that checks of the crashed model were not rigorous, which means the MAX 10 may not be approved by the time the new standards take effect.

Lawmakers would need to approve an exemption for the plane if it misses the deadline.