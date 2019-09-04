UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Not Able To Respond To Regulators On MAX At August Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:20 AM

Boeing not able to respond to regulators on MAX at August meeting

New York, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Boeing was not able to respond to regulator questions on modifications made to the 737 MAX flight control system at an August meeting with international officials, sources said Tuesday.

The planes have been grounded globally since mid-March, following two crashes that killed 346 people. Boeing is now seeking a green light to return the jets to service after developing fixes for the jets' flight control computers.

"Yes, we attended the meeting," said a spokesperson for Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency, adding that Boeing was not able to answer regulators' specific questions.

The meeting between Boeing and US, European and Brazilian regulators and others took place in Seattle, said another source, confirming prior reporting in The Wall Street Journal according to which the issue could push back Boeing's timeframe for returning the 737 MAX to service.

The parties agreed to conclude the meeting and reconvene at a later date when Boeing could provide the details.

Boeing has said previously that it expects to submit its certification package to the FAA around September, with anticipated approval around a month later.

Questions about the flight control system surfaced during an FAA review in June separate from oversight of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, an anti-stall system that has been seen as a factor in the two crashes.

A Boeing spokesman said the timetable for bringing the MAX back still holds.

"Our best current estimate continues to be a return to service of the MAX that begins early in the fourth quarter," the Boeing spokesperson said.

"Our focus is on safety and ensuring the trust and confidence of customers, regulators and the flying public. Timing on return to service will be driven by the FAA and global regulators."A spokesperson for the regulator said "the FAA is following a thorough process, not a prescribed timeline, for returning the Boeing 737 MAX to passenger service."

Related Topics

Seattle Brazil June August September From Best

Recent Stories

Drone launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia to ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

9 hours ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

9 hours ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

9 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.