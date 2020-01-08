UrduPoint.com
Boeing Recommends 737 MAX Simulator Training Before Return To Service

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Boeing recommends 737 MAX simulator training before return to service

New York, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Boeing said Tuesday it will urge regulators to require 737 MAX simulator training for pilots prior to clearing the jet to return to service.

The aviation giant, which has been roiled by a nine-month grounding of the plane following two deadly crashes, had previously argued that pilots needed only computer-based training.

The announcement Tuesday is the first major shift in approach since the company replaced its chief executive in late December.

