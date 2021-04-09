UrduPoint.com
Boeing Recommends Clients Fix 'potential' 737 MAX Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:41 PM

Boeing recommends clients fix 'potential' 737 MAX issue

Paris, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :US aircraft manufacturer Boeing "recommended" Friday that 16 clients flying a version of the trouble-plagued 737 MAX model "address a potential electrical issue" before putting them back in the air.

The potential problem requires "verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system", a statement said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

