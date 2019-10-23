UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Replaces Head Of Commercial Plane Division Amid MAX Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Boeing replaces head of commercial plane division amid MAX crisis

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Boeing on Tuesday replaced the head of its commercial plane division, the most significant executive departure since the 737 MAX grounding plunged the company into crisis seven months ago.

Kevin McAllister, head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes since November 2016, will leave the company effective immediately, Boeing said on the eve of a key quarterly earnings announcement.

McAllister will be replaced by Stan Deal, who has been chief of Boeing Global Services.

Related Topics

Company November 2016

Recent Stories

UAE embassies begin countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

51 minutes ago

Citizens decry over absence of parking area outsid ..

1 hour ago

UAE Space Agency participates in 70th Internationa ..

3 hours ago

Innovation, disruption and global expansion take c ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Police reviews plans, preparations for Expo ..

3 hours ago

Rival Libyan Armies Disregard Laws of War - Watchd ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.