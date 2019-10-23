Boeing replaces head of commercial plane division amid MAX crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Boeing on Tuesday replaced the head of its commercial plane division, the most significant executive departure since the 737 MAX grounding plunged the company into crisis seven months ago.

Kevin McAllister, head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes since November 2016, will leave the company effective immediately, Boeing said on the eve of a key quarterly earnings announcement.

McAllister will be replaced by Stan Deal, who has been chief of Boeing Global Services.