UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Reports $449 Mn 3Q Loss, Will Cut 7,000 More Jobs

Sumaira FH 36 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Boeing reports $449 mn 3Q loss, will cut 7,000 more jobs

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Pressured by another quarterly loss, Boeing announced Wednesday additional staff downsizing as it adapts to a prolonged downturn in the aviation industry.

The planemaker, which has been in belt-tightening mode throughout 2020, plans about another 7,000 more jobs cuts through the end of 2021.

Headcount at that time will be around 130,000, down from 160,000 in January of this year.

Boeing reported a third-quarter loss of $449 million, compared with profits of $1.2 billion in the year-ago period. The company did not announce additional reductions in commercial plane production.

Related Topics

Company January 2020 From Industry Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.