Boeing Reports $537 Mn 1Q Loss, Says 2021 'inflection Point'

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Boeing reports $537 mn 1Q loss, says 2021 'inflection point'

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Boeing reported a $537 million loss in the first quarter Wednesday, but said a rebound was within sight with the return of the 737 MAX to service and coronavirus vaccines.

"While the global pandemic continues to challenge the overall market environment, we view 2021 as a key inflection point for our industry as vaccine distribution accelerates and we work together across government and industry to help enable a robust recovery," said Chief Executive Dave Calhoun in a press release.

