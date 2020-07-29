UrduPoint.com
Boeing Reports Big Loss, Hints At More Job Cuts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:31 PM

Boeing reports big loss, hints at more job cuts

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Boeing reported a bigger-than-expected loss Wednesday and said it would further trim its plane production because of weak demand in the wake of the coronavirus.

The aerospace giant suffered a $2.

4 billion second-quarter loss, reflecting the hit from much lower commercial plane deliveries as airlines suspend purchases due to falling consumer demand.

Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said the company would further trim its plane production schedule and warned the company "will have to further assess the size of our workforce" in a message to employees. The comment suggests deeper job cuts after Boeing said it would eliminate 10 percent of its staff earlier this year.

