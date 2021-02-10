UrduPoint.com
Boeing Says Cancellations Continue To Outpace New Orders

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

New York, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Boeing said Tuesday it again suffered more cancellations than new orders for aircraft in January as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to weigh on airlines.

The aerospace giant said it delivered 26 planes to its customers, mainly of the 737 MAX, after commercial flights of the aircraft resumed following the 20-month grounding in the wake of two deadly crashes.

While aircraft rental company Atlas Air Worldwide pledged to purchase four 747-8F cargo planes last month, the manufacturer said six orders were cancelled.

In 2020, the company notched just 184 orders and 655 cancellations or changes, including 641 of the 737 MAX.

Boeing recently resumed deliveries of the top-selling MAX, which US regulators cleared to return to the skies in November after the crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing had around 450 737 MAX aircraft in stock at the time, and delivered 27 in December and 21 in January.

The Seattle giant has not delivered any long haul 787 "Dreamliner" aircraft for the past three months due the discovery of manufacturing defects last summer.

