UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Says No Severance Package For Ousted CEO Muilenburg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

Boeing says no severance package for ousted CEO Muilenburg

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Former Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, who was criticized for his handling of the 737 MAX crisis, will receive no severance package, the company disclosed Friday.

Muilenburg also will not garner 2019 compensation under an annual bonus plan, the company said in a securities filing.

Muilenburg was ousted last month as the grounding of the MAX has dragged on after two deadly crashes.

"Mr. Muilenburg is not entitled to -- and did not receive -- any severance or separation payments in connection with his retirement after more than 30 years with the company," Boeing said in the filing.

Muilenburg, who worked at Boeing for 34 years, also forfeited $14.6 million in 2019 performance awards the company said.

However, Muilenburg will still receive pension, deferred compensation benefits and long-term incentive awards totaling $62.

2 million, according to figures in the filing.

Muilenburg also holds options to purchase nearly 73,000 shares at around $76, well below Boeing's current share price Friday of $329.92.

Boeing on December 23 announced Muilenburg's exit, replacing him with ex-General Electric executive and longtime Boeing board member David Calhoun.

Boeing said the shakeup was needed "restore confidence" and "repair relationships with regulators, customers and all other stakeholders." Calhoun is scheduled to take over as CEO on Monday.

Calhoun will receive a base salary of $1.4 million and will be eligible for additional performance-based payments.

These include $7 million in long-term awards based on "continued employment and the achievement of several key business milestones, including full, safe return to service of the 737 MAX," the filing said.

Related Topics

Business Company David Price December 2019 All Share Million Employment

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

9 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

9 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

8 hours ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

9 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.