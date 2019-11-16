UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Says Working With Regulators For Return Of 737 MAX

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Boeing says working with regulators for return of 737 MAX

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Boeing said on Saturday that it was working closely with regulators to make the necessary changes to grounded 737 MAX aircraft to ensure their safe return.

The model has been grounded since March following the second of two crashes which left a combined total of 346 people dead.

"We are interacting daily with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration)... and also with regulators around the globe" over the return of the 737 MAX, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stan Deal told a press conference in Dubai.

"We continue to work diligently around the changes necessary for the airplane," Deal said ahead of the Dubai Airshow, an event that opens on Sunday.

"We continue to make progress." The FAA, which has been widely criticised for entrusting certification of important systems of the aircraft to Boeing, has promised a thorough review before recertification.

On Tuesday, the FAA said it expected the airplane to resume flying in January, delaying its return by one month.

But on Friday, United Airlines said it had pushed back its expected date for 737 MAX aircraft to return to service, following similar announcements by rivals Southwest and American Airlines.

The US air carrier now says it expects flights to resume on March 4, 2020, two months later than previously estimated.

Boeing said this week it hoped to get regulatory approval for a return to service before the end of this year but has delayed its estimate for the resumption of commercial flights until January, to allow for pilot training.

Deal said approvals from the FAA and other regulators around the world will help set the schedule for the air-plane's return.

He said Boeing is discussing compensation for the grounding with its customers, including low-cost flydubai, a key client for the 737 MAX.

The grounding has exceeded initial expectations as Boeing had to upgrade systems and faced questions from regulators and politicians over the plane.

The 737 MAX crisis is one of the most serious in Boeing's 103-year history, and has already cost the company tens of billions of Dollars, amid multiple investigations by US authorities and complaints from victims' families.

Related Topics

Dead World Dubai Company Progress January March Sunday 2020 Event From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

All dengue patients discharged after successful tr ..

32 minutes ago

PML-N's mind-set towards prime minister is condemn ..

32 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler condoles with King Salman on death of ..

57 minutes ago

One-step process, 5 days to complete new connectio ..

57 minutes ago

Pompeo Accuses Iran of Being Behind Recent Israeli ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles with King Salman on death o ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.