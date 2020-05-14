UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Scores Deals To Deliver More Than 1,000 Missiles To Saudi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Boeing scores deals to deliver more than 1,000 missiles to Saudi

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Boeing has been awarded two contracts worth more than $2 billion for the delivery of more than 1,000 air-to-surface and anti-ship missiles to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

A first contract, worth $1.97 billion, is for the modernization of SLAM ER cruise missiles as well as delivery of 650 new missiles "in support of the government of Saudi Arabia," it said.

The contract is to be completed by December 2028 for the SLAM ERs, a GPS-guided air-to-surface missile with a range of up to 155 nautical miles (approximately 180 miles, 290 kilometers).

The Pentagon also announced a more than $650 million contract for delivery of 467 new Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles, including more than 400 to Saudi Arabia.

The others will be delivered to Brazil, Qatar and Thailand. Support equipment will be supplied to India, Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea, the statement said.

In a separate statement, Boeing said the new contracts would ensure the continuation of the Harpoon program through 2026 and restart the SLAM ER production line.

Boeing, which said it delivered its last SLAM ER weapon system in 2008, put the total of the contracts at $3.1 billion. A spokeswoman said that included a previously announced order.

Related Topics

India Thailand Pentagon Qatar Brazil Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia Netherlands December Government Billion Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

7 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

8 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

8 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.