Boeing seals deals with Qatar Airways, launches new cargo plane

Washington, Feb1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Boeing launched a new freighter jet Monday while announcing a pair of major agreements with Qatar Airways, in a boost to the still-struggling US aviation giant.

The deal with the middle Eastern carrier was unveiled at a White House ceremony attended by top US and Qatari officials, and includes the sale of 34 777X freighters, plus options for 16 more planes in the latest incarnation of Boeing's storied dual-aisle 777 line.

Boeing said the $20 billion value of the Qatar Airways deal constitutes the largest freighter commitment in Boeing history.

The airline also reached an agreement worth nearly $7 billion for a firm order of 25 737 MAX planes plus purchase rights for another 25 planes, Boeing said.

The agreements gives a lift to Boeing, which continues to struggle with quality control problems as commercial aviation experiences a mixed recovery from the depths of the coronavirus downturn.

The announcements show that Boeing "serves a global need that in a post-Covid world will be coming back, and coming back in a significant way," Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun said at the signing.

For Qatar Airways, the deals with Boeing follow an unusual public fight with European plane maker Airbus.

Earlier this month, Airbus canceled the carrier's multi-billion-dollar order of 50 new single-aisle planes in an escalating feud over Qatar Airways' decision to ground its A350 widebody aircraft.

"Today marks a great day in the ever-building and strong relationship between Qatar Airways and Boeing," said Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker.

"We certainly push Boeing hard to deliver upon our expectations, and the team at Boeing consistently strives to meet and exceed our expectations, giving the opportunity for us to be here today to launch the most significant new freighter aircraft for a generation."The signing ceremony came as Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani visited the White House, where President Joe Biden was expected to shore up the energy back-up for European allies as Washington pressures Russia over the Ukraine crisis.