UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Shares Climb After Regulator Says 737 MAX 'safe'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Boeing shares climb after regulator says 737 MAX 'safe'

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Boeing shares climbed on Friday following a report that the European air safety regulator is ready to allow the 737 MAX jet to return to the skies after its worldwide grounding.

Shares in the US aviation giant were was up 2.5 percent around 1745 GMT after Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), told Bloomberg the plane could start flying before the end of the year.

The 737 MAX was grounded globally in 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into crisis as the MAX underwent a lengthy review process.

Ky said Boeing would add a new sensor to the plane to prevent the types of problems that contributed to the crashes but that the plane could resume service even before that device is installed.

"Our analysis is showing that this is safe, and the level of safety reached is high enough for us," Ky said in an interview.

"What we discussed with Boeing is the fact that with the third sensor, we could reach even higher safety levels." The EASA completed test flights on the plane in September and is expected to issue a draft airworthiness directive in November, after which there will be four weeks of public comment, Bloomberg reported.

The regulator also has asked Boeing to install a "synthetic sensor" that would aid pilots should they face a malfunction in the angle of attack sensors, which occurred in both crashes. Existing 737 MAX models will be retrofitted with the new technology.

The US Federal Aviation Administration also is working to return the plane to service, conducting test flights and releasing pilot training protocols for the aircraft earlier this month with a public comment period open through November 2.

The agency called that "an important step" but said "several key milestones" remain before the plane can return to service.

Related Topics

Attack Technology European Union Indonesia Ethiopia September November 2019

Recent Stories

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

46 minutes ago

UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Mali, ..

46 minutes ago

Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to prov ..

46 minutes ago

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

46 minutes ago

Kashmir's accession to be decided by its people: M ..

46 minutes ago

Biden Town Hall Gains 2Mln More Viewers Than Trump ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.