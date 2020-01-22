Boeing shares halted after report saying MAX return delayed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2020 ) :Shares of Boeing fell sharply before being halted on Wall Street Tuesday following signs the return of the troubled 737 MAX would be pushed back further following two deadly crashes.

An aviation source told AFP Tuesday that Boeing does not expect the plane to win regulatory approval to return to service before June.

Earlier Boeing shares sank 5.5 percent to $306.27 before being halted following reports that grounding was extended further.