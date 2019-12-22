Boeing Spacecraft Lands In New Mexico After Mission Cut Short: NASA
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:50 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Boeing's new Starliner unmanned spacecraft returned to Earth on Sunday, landing in the New Mexico desert in the United States six days early after a clock problem prevented a rendezvous with the International Space Station.
Images broadcast by NASA showed the spacecraft touching down safely in the dark after a descent slowed by three large parachutes.