Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Boeing's new Starliner unmanned spacecraft returned to Earth on Sunday, landing in the New Mexico desert in the United States six days early after a clock problem prevented a rendezvous with the International Space Station.

Images broadcast by NASA showed the spacecraft touching down safely in the dark after a descent slowed by three large parachutes.