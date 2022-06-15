Boeing to establish new veteran transition center in U.S. Virginia

(@FahadShabbir)

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) --:Boeing announced Monday a new partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia and Virginia Tech to establish the Boeing Center for Veteran Transition & Military Families.

The center, to be located at Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus in Alexandria, Virginia, will provide career resources and advance employment opportunities for veterans, as well as support for military families during the transition to civilian life.

"This initiative will unlock new career opportunities for veterans and their families and help develop leading technical talent while affirming our continued investment in Northern Virginia," said Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun.