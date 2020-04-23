Boeing to lay off 10% of workers in civil aviation: sources

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Boeing plans to reduce the workforce in its civil aviation unit by 10 percent to cut costs as the coronavirus causes a crisis for airlines, two sources familiar with the matter told AFP.

The layoffs would impact the unit manufacturing the 787 and 777 long-haul aircraft as well as the troubled 737 MAX, the sources said.

A Boeing spokesman said the company is offering "voluntary layoff" programs to try to avoid future cuts, but did not confirm the size of the planned reductions.