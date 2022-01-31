UrduPoint.com

Boeing To Sell 34 777X Cargo Planes To Qatar Airways

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Boeing to sell 34 777X cargo planes to Qatar Airways

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :US plane maker Boeing reached a pair of major agreements on Monday with Qatar Airways, including the sale of 34 777X freighters worth an estimated $20 billion.

Besides the 34 planes, Qatar Airways also has purchase rights for another 16 777X cargo planes, according to the agreement finalized at a White House signing ceremony.

The middle Eastern carrier also signed a letter of intent to buy 25 737 MAX planes worth $6.7 billion, the White House said.

The announcement gives a boost to Boeing and its latest widebody plane the 777X, which saw its development pushed back amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 777 "will be an absolute world beater," said Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun, who has also emphasized the plane maker is seeing freight aircraft demand grow as e-commerce becomes more popular.

The contract shows that Boeing "serves a global need that in a post-Covid world will be coming back and coming back in a significant way," Calhoun said at the signing.

The orders for the MAX are welcome news for Boeing after the plane experienced a lengthy grounding following two fatal crashes, one of the major problems that has dogged the aviation giant in recent years.

Boeing last week reported a $3.8 billion quarterly loss connected to problems with its 787 Dreamliner plane. The company has suspended deliveries on the model due to a series of production problems.

For Qatar Airways, the deals with Boeing follow an unusual public fight with Airbus, which earlier this month canceled the carrier's multi-billion-dollar order of 50 planes in an escalating feud over its grounding of the A350 aircraft.

Related Topics

World White House Company Qatar Sale David Buy Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Ch ..

Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Child block in Gangaram Hospital ..

1 hour ago
 Denmark prepared to send military equipment to Ukr ..

Denmark prepared to send military equipment to Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Johnson Says Will Speak to Putin 'as Soon as I Can ..

Johnson Says Will Speak to Putin 'as Soon as I Can"

1 hour ago
 Russia-Belarus Drills Purely Defensive in Nature, ..

Russia-Belarus Drills Purely Defensive in Nature, Pose No Threat - Envoy to UN

1 hour ago
 FBR surpasses 7 months revenue collection target b ..

FBR surpasses 7 months revenue collection target by Rs 262 bln

1 hour ago
 Nebenzia Asks US to Back Up Claims of 100,000 Russ ..

Nebenzia Asks US to Back Up Claims of 100,000 Russian Troops at Ukrainian Border

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>