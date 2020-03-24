UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing To Suspend Production At Washington State Factory

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

Boeing to suspend production at Washington state factory

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Boeing announced Monday it temporarily halted production at a factory in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednesday for two weeks in the Puget Sound region, which is where the company builds the long-range 777.

Monday's announcement does not affect production of the 787 plane in South Carolina. The company, which is seeking $60 billion in Federal support for the aerospace industry, had already shuttered production of the 737 MAX in Renton, Washington, which remains grounded following two crashes.

Related Topics

Washington Company Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Visitors to the UAE will not be affected by passen ..

6 hours ago

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

8 hours ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

9 hours ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

9 hours ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.