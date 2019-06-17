Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will have his work cut out for him at the Paris Air Show this week as he tries to reassure airlines and industry partners over the fate of its flagship 737 MAX plane, indefinitely grounded after two fatal crashes.

Aviation regulators meeting last month were unable to determine when the popular jet might again be allowed to fly, causing costly headaches for airlines worldwide.

"An air show is a good opportunity to connect with customers, suppliers and fellow aerospace manufacturers to strengthen our partnerships and drive industry safety," Muilenburg posted on Twitter over the weekend.

He has already apologised and vowed to come up with a fix for the 737 MAX's automated anti-stall system, blamed for an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March and an Indonesian Lion Air crash in October, which together claimed 346 lives.

But in comments to journalists later Sunday he acknowledged the work they still had to do.

"We have work to do to win and regain the trust of the public," said Muilenburg.

"We come to this salon focussed on safety. We come with a sense of humility and learning, still confident in our market -- but it's a humble confidence." But reports that US safety regulators may have let Boeing engineers self-certify some of the plane's equipment have battered confidence in the company.

"It's had a very clear impact on Boeing's brand and reputation," said Pascal Fabre at the consulting firm Alix Partners.

The crisis has also rattled pilots as well as national aviation regulators who worry about a lack of sufficient oversight at the American heavyweight.

And on the financial front, it could provide an opening for archrival Airbus to win over new customers for its own A320 family of single-aisle jets, which constitute by far the biggest share of airlines' fleets.