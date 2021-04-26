UrduPoint.com
Bogata Bars Football Matches As Virus Stretches Health System

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

Bogata bars football matches as virus stretches health system

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Colombia's capital Bogota on Monday barred two continental club football matches from taking place due to the city's health system teetering on the verge of collapse from the coronavirus pandemic.

Santa Fe were due to host Brazilians Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday while La Equidad were meant to take on Venezuelans Aragua in the secondary Copa Sudamericana a day later.

But Bogota's health system has been ravaged by a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping not just Colombia but South America as a whole.

The city's mayor's office has declared a code red that bans "sports activities, such as professional football tournaments," a spokesperson told AFP.

It comes just over a month and a half before Colombia is due to co-host the 2021 Copa America alongside Argentina.

Bogota will host four matches, including the third-fourth place play-off.

Last week, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez expressed his doubts that the tournament could go ahead.

Santa Fe, though, have not given up hope of playing their Libertadores match.

"The mayor's office is clinging to the decision to not play, they're worried about possible gatherings (of fans), but we will demand to play," the team's majority shareholder, Diego Perdomo, told El Tiempo newspaper.

At the end of 2020, Santa Fe played in the Colombian Primera A final against America de Cali and although fans were barred from the game, hoards gathered outside their El Campin stadium in Bogota.

