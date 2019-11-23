Bogota mayor orders curfew in three neighborhoods amid unrest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Bogota's mayor declared a curfew in parts of the Colombian capital on Friday night in response to sporadic looting and clashes following mass demonstrations against President Ivan Duque's right-wing government.

"We are going to introduce a curfew in three neighborhoods -- Bosa, Kennedy and Ciudad Bolivar -- starting at 8:00 pm (0100 GMT Saturday," the mayor, Enrique Penalosa, told a news conference.