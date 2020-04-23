UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Screenwriter To Pen New Whitney Houston Biopic

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 10:30 AM

'Bohemian Rhapsody' screenwriter to pen new Whitney Houston biopic

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "The Two Popes" has been lined up to write and co-produce a new feature film on the life of Whitney Houston, US media reported Wednesday.

Anthony McCarten will join forces with the Whitney Houston estate and Grammy-award winner Clive Davis, the man who signed the star to her first recording contract, according to Deadline.

They are negotiating with Stella Meghie to direct the biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody", the website reported. Meghie retweeted the Deadline story.

McCarten, 58, has had a series of hits in recent years -- all biopics. They include "The Dark Hours" (2017), "Bohemian Rhapsody" (2018), and "The Two Popes" (2019).

Houston died in 2012 aged 48, drowning in her bathtub after ingesting a large amount of cocaine.

Despite a career marked by drug addiction, she remains one of the great voices of R'n'B and popular music in the last 30 years.

Two recent documentaries have lifted the veil on previously taboo aspects of the life of the woman who learned her scales in a gospel choir in Newark, New Jersey.

"Whitney" provided testimony that Houston had been sexually assaulted in her youth by a much older cousin.

While "Whitney: Can I Be Me" referred to the singer's love affair with another woman, Robyn Crawford, which she hid for much of her adult life.

"I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told," Davis told Deadline, describing the screenplay as "no holds barred, musically rich".

Director Meghie made a name for herself in 2016 with a critically acclaimed debut film, "Jean of the Joneses" (2016), a low-budget family comedy.

Since then, she has directed three other feature films, including "The Photograph", released in February in the United States.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Died Man Newark Houston United States February Women 2017 2016 2018 2019 Family Media All Love

Recent Stories

No one would be allowed to harm doctors who are ou ..

18 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 April 2020

21 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 222 after 10, 503 cases of Cor ..

48 minutes ago

Traders demand Punjab govt’s permission to open ..

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

In a first, Ministry of Science and Technology Mem ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.