Boko Haram Fighters Kill At Least 16 In Cameroon: Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 11:50 PM

Douala, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Fighters from the Boko Haram group killed at least 16 people in an attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon, an official said on Sunday.

"The toll is currently 16 dead, it is clear that it was Boko Haram that was responsible," local mayor Mahamat Chetima Abba told AFP Sunday following overnight attack.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

