UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boko Haram Kills Two Cameroonian Soldiers In Nigeria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Boko Haram kills two Cameroonian soldiers in Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Two Cameroonian soldiers deployed to Nigeria were killed late Saturday in a Boko Haram attack in northeastern Borno state, two Nigerian military sources said Sunday.

The insurgents, on foot and in several trucks fitted with machine guns, attacked Nigerian soldiers outside the town of Wulgo as well as Cameroonian soldiers deployed from across the border to assist.

"Two CDF (Cameroonian Defence Force) soldiers were killed in the 40-minute gunfight with the Boko Haram terrorists," a Nigerian military source said.

"Another three CDF soldiers and a Nigerian soldier were injured in the fight," said the military officer, in an account confirmed by a second Nigerian military source.

An armoured vehicle belonging to the Nigerian army and two Boko Haram trucks were destroyed in the fight while "several" jihadists were "neutralised", the second military officer said.

The jihadists launched the attack from the nearby Wulgo forest, a known Boko Haram hideout.

Boko Haram and its splinter group ISWAP, the Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed 36,000 people in northeast Nigeria and displaced around two million from their homes since 2009, according to the United Nations.

Earlier this month, ISWAP claimed in a statement that it used two vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, killing and wounding 30 soldiers near Wulgo, a claim that AFP could not independently verify.

Nigeria's jihadist violence has spread to neighbouring Chad, Cameroon and Niger, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Attack Army United Nations Vehicle Chad Cameroon Niger Nigeria Congolese Franc Border Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces ..

56 minutes ago

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

1 hour ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

1 hour ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

1 hour ago

117,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.