UrduPoint.com

Boland Takes Three In An Over To Leave West Indies Facing 2nd Test Defeat

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Boland takes three in an over to leave West Indies facing 2nd Test defeat

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Scott Boland grabbed three wickets in his opening over to leave a rattled West Indies on 38-4 and facing a heavy defeat in the second Test Saturday as the world's top-ranked team zeroed in on another victory to seal the series.

After the visitors were dismissed for 214 on day three of the pink-ball clash in Adelaide, in reply to the hosts' 511-7 declared, Australia called time again at 199-6 in their second innings.

It left the Caribbean side needing 497 to win, but they meekly surrendered under the lights to the line and length of Boland, in the side in place of an injured Pat Cummins.

He removed Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood in six sizzling balls without conceding a run -- two caught and one lbw -- to leave West Indian hopes in tatters.

Boland, who ended with 3-9, last played in the Ashes campaign on home soil a year ago, snaring an incredible 6-7 at the Melbourne cricket Ground, highlighting the depth of Australia's bowling stocks.

Mitchell Starc then enticed a nick from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (17) with wicketkeeper Alex Carey collecting as they crawled to stumps, still 459 runs adrift, with Devon Thomas and Jason Holder at the crease.

After the West Indies succumbed in their first innings on the cusp of the day's first break, Australian skipper Steve Smith opted not to enforce the follow on, conscious of his bowlers' workload with three Tests against South Africa ahead.

Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both missed the Adelaide clash with injuries picked up in the first Test at Perth that the hosts won by 164 runs.

Instead they batted again with quick runs clearly the intent.

Openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja made fast starts, but spinner Roston Chase halted their progress.

Warner dragged Chase's first ball onto his wicket and departed for 28, then Khawaja was caught behind by Joshua Da Silva for 45 in the same over.

That brought Marnus Labuschagne and Smith together and they slammed 21 runs off one Brathwaite over.

Labuschagne was finally undone by Anderson Phillip, caught at gully by Chase for 31, ending his two-Test series with 501 runs after a double century and two centuries.

Smith's luck ran out on 35 after Thomas took a catch by the ropes, leaving Travis Head to blast 38 from 27 balls before the declaration.

- Starc on fire - The West Indies had resumed their first innings at 102-4, with Chanderpaul on 47.

But in a horror start, he was run out in the opening over after a mix-up with Phillip.

Chanderpaul prodded Starc and set off for a single but was sent back, with the bowler unleashing a direct hit after collecting the ball on his follow through.

Starc was on fire and in his next over sent Holder packing for a duck, the lanky batsman edging to Carey.

But Phillip and Da Silva put up resistance with a 60-run stand that was finally snapped by veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, the most successful bowler ever at the Adelaide Oval after surpassing Shane Warne's 56 wickets on Friday.

He trapped Da Silva lbw for 23, with Phillip then run out for 43, again after an amateurish mix-up, this time with Chase.

Lyon dismissed Alzarri Joseph lbw to end with 3-57 before Starc removed Chase for 34.

Related Topics

India Cricket Injured Century Fire World Australia Adelaide Perth Melbourne Brooks Lyon David Progress Same Anderson South Africa Scott Boland Travis Head Roston Chase Stocks National University From Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

2 hours ago
 Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

4 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

4 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

4 hours ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.