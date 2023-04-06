Close
Bold Talk, Slow Walk As Brazil's Luiz Sets Out To Save Amazon

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Bold talk, slow walk as Brazil's Luiz sets out to save Amazon

Rio de Janeiro, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :When it comes to what some call his most important job -- saving the Amazon rainforest -- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been talking the talk, vowing "Brazil is back" in the fight against climate change.

Now, environmentalists say it is time for him to walk the walk -- and for the international community to put its money where its mouth is by ramping up funding to protect the Amazon, a vital resource in the race to curb global warming.

Luiz, who marks his 100th day in office Monday, has made a radical break with the environmental policies of far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, vowing to fight for zero deforestation in the Amazon after a surge of destruction the past four years.

The 77-year-old leftist got down to business on day one, signing a flurry of decrees to undo Bolsonaro's environmental legacy, create an inter-ministerial anti-deforestation task force and revive the suspended Amazon Fund, an internationally financed initiative to protect the rainforest.

