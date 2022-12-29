UrduPoint.com

Bolivia Charges Key Opposition Leader With 'terrorism'

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Santa Cruz, Bolivia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Bolivian police on Wednesday arrested Luis Fernando Camacho, governor of the economic powerhouse Santa Cruz region, on "terrorism" charges, setting off street clashes between his supporters and security forces.

"We inform the Bolivian people that the Bolivian police executed an arrest warrant against Luis Fernando Camacho," Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo said, adding that Camacho was flown to La Paz, the administrative capital, for questioning.

Camacho, a former right-wing presidential candidate, was under investigation on several charges, including for an alleged role in the resignation of leftist president Evo Morales in 2019, and for allegedly fanning protests in Santa Cruz this year.

The public prosecutor's office said Camacho was accused of "terrorism" in relation to efforts to oust Morales, without providing further details.

The charge echoed the arrest and trial of former president Jeanine Anez, who was detained in 2021 and given a 10-year prison term in June for allegedly plotting the toppling of Morales.

The governor's office, meanwhile, claimed Camacho had been "kidnapped in a completely irregular police operation." After learning of Camacho's arrest, supporters barricaded streets in Santa Cruz with paving stones, tree branches and vehicles to demand his release. They also torched the regional prosecutor's office. No injuries were reported.

Dozens of supporters demanding his freedom flocked to Santa Cruz's two airports in a failed bid to block his transfer to La Paz, prompting the suspension of flights at both airports.

In October, Bolivia suspended several exports to prevent food shortages after strikes paralyzed Santa Cruz.

Protesters blocked roads and shuttered businesses as they demanded a census to increase the opposition stronghold's representation in the national legislature and greater access to state funds.

