UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Closes Brazil Border Over Covid Variant

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Bolivia closes Brazil border over Covid variant

La Paz, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Bolivia said it would close its border with Brazil on Friday for at least a week to protect against a Covid-19 variant from its neighbor, which is struggling with a surge in deaths.

At least 66,000 people in Brazil died of Covid-19 in March -- more than twice as many fatalities as the country's second-deadliest month of the pandemic, July 2020.

"As part of the measures to protect the population, we instruct the temporary closure of borders with Brazil for seven days," Bolivian President Luis Arce said on Twitter.

He said that Bolivian border towns where coronavirus variants from Brazil had been found would be put under quarantine "for as long as it is required.

" Health Minister Jeyson Auza confirmed the closure of the border, which covers 3,400 kilometers (2,100 miles) of forests and rivers.

Bolivia has not yet said what measures apply to air travel. Currently, every person who enters the country must have a negative test result.

Bolivian media have reported an increase in infections along the border, although authorities have not verified that the Brazil variant of the virus known as P1 is circulating.

Bolivia, with 11.5 million inhabitants, has recorded 12,257 coronavirus deaths, and hopes to vaccinate its adult population by September.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Brazil Bolivia March July September Border 2020 Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Pun ..

17 minutes ago

KP govt suspends inter-city public transport for t ..

17 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

21 minutes ago

OPEC+ to Continue Monthly Meetings Depending on Ma ..

17 minutes ago

Italian Navy Officer Arrested on Espionage Charges ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Fatwa Council reviews Fiqh of fasting

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.