UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Ex-president Anez Says Facing Arrest In 'coup' Probe

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

Bolivia ex-president Anez says facing arrest in 'coup' probe

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Bolivia's ex-president Jeanine Anez said Friday she and several former ministers were facing arrest on terrorism and sedition charges related to an alleged coup against former leader Evo Morales.

Anez tweeted an arrest order she said was issued by public prosecutor Alcides Mejillones, with the response: "The political persecution has begun."

Related Topics

Mejillones

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt, KE join hands for Quicker Electricity ..

2 hours ago

KMC, Sindh Police ink MoU to uplift KMC's Emergenc ..

2 hours ago

Karachi likely to experience warm weather on Satur ..

57 minutes ago

Van der Poel takes revenge with Tirreno-Adriatico ..

57 minutes ago

Gunathilaka hits 96 as Sri Lanka make 273-8 in sec ..

57 minutes ago

WFP Chief Says Houthis Show Cooperation in Scaling ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.