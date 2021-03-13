Bolivia ex-president Anez says facing arrest in 'coup' probe

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Bolivia's ex-president Jeanine Anez said Friday she and several former ministers were facing arrest on terrorism and sedition charges related to an alleged coup against former leader Evo Morales.

Anez tweeted an arrest order she said was issued by public prosecutor Alcides Mejillones, with the response: "The political persecution has begun."