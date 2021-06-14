UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Ex-president Marks Three Months In Pre-trial Detention

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:10 AM

Bolivia ex-president marks three months in pre-trial detention

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Bolivia's former acting president Jeanine Anez, arrested after coup allegations levelled by her predecessor and rival Evo Morales, denounced her status as a "political prisoner" in remarks posted to Twitter on Sunday.

Writing on her birthday, Anez vowed from pre-trial detention that "they will not break my spirit, even if they continue to invent crimes to cover up their own." The ruling MAS party, she added in a handwritten note posted to her Twitter account, was keeping her as a "trophy of revenge." Anez was arrested in March on charges of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy over what Morales had claimed was a coup attempt against him. Her detention elicited widespread international condemnation.

The conservative politician had come to power in November 2019 after leftist Morales and several senior allies in his Movement for Socialism (MAS) resigned following weeks of protest over his controversial reelection to an unconstitutional fourth term.

As Morales fled into exile after 14 years in power, Anez was the most senior parliamentarian left and was sworn in by congress as interim president despite the lack of a quorum, with MAS legislators boycotting the session.

Morales and his allies then claimed they had been the victims of a coup.

The MAS was returned to power in elections last October, and now controls the presidency and Congress.

Anez is accused of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy, among other crimes. Her former justice and energy ministers are also in detention.

Related Topics

Protest Prisoner Condemnation Twitter March October November Congress Sunday 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE sends 51 metric tonnes of urgent relief suppli ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school ..

2 hours ago

Addressing international challenges requires consi ..

3 hours ago

​​​ADNEC wins 2021 UFI Human Resources Award

3 hours ago

UAE’s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.