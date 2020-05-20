UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Health Minister Arrested For Corruption Over Ventilators: Police Chief

Bolivia health minister arrested for corruption over ventilators: police chief

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Bolivia's Health Minister Marcelo Navajas has been arrested on suspicion of corruption related to the over-priced purchase of coronavirus ventilators, the police chief said on Wednesday.

Navajas was detained by police in La Paz, Colonel Ivan Rojas said, a day after interim President Jeanine Anez ordered an investigation into possible corruption.

