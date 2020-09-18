UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Interim President Withdraws From Presidential Race

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:10 AM

Bolivia interim president withdraws from presidential race

La Paz, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, announced on Thursday her withdrawal from the presidential race a month before the elections, fearing she would split the vote against leftist Luis Arce, protege of former leader Evo Morales.

"Today I set aside my candidacy for the presidency of Bolivia," said the right wing leader in a televised message.

She explained that she made the decision "in view of the risk that the democratic vote be divided among various candidates and that as a result of that division the MAS (Movement Towards Socialism, led by Morales) end up winning the election" of October 18.

Flanked by her candidate for the vice presidency, businessman Samuel Doria Medina, and other political allies, Anez called for unity against the MAS, whose standard-bearer is in first place in polls.

"If we do not unite, Morales returns; if we do not unite, democracy loses; if we do not unite, the dictatorship wins," said the 53-year-old leader.

Anez abandoned the electoral race one day after a national poll put her in fourth place in the race, and Arce in the lead.

Anez took office in November 2019, after Morales resigned amid social upheaval.

She promised to lead a transitional government with the aim of calling new elections in 2020, but in January she announced her candidacy, a decision that was highly criticized by adversaries and some allies.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Vote Split Medina Lead Bolivia January October November 2019 2020 Dictator From Government Race Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

8 hours ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

9 hours ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

9 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.