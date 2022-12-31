UrduPoint.com

Bolivia Judge Sentences Opposition Leader To Pre-trial Detention

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Bolivia judge sentences opposition leader to pre-trial detention

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Protesters clashed with police in Bolivia's largest city on Friday, after a court sentenced a key opposition leader to four months in pre-trial detention on charges of terrorism.

Several hundred demonstrators threw rocks and firecrackers at a police building and burned tires in downtown Santa Cruz, an AFP reporter on the scene observed.

Riot police fired tear gas and made at least four arrests.

Earlier Friday Judge Sergio Pacheco ordered that Luis Fernando Camacho, a former presidential candidate, be held at the maximum security prison of Chonchocoro in La Paz.

Camacho, the right-wing governor of the country's economic powerhouse region of Santa Cruz, was arrested on Wednesday on terrorism charges, including for an alleged role in the resignation of leftist president Evo Morales in 2019.

The prosecution on Thursday had sought six months in detention for Camacho, amid clashes between protesters and police in Santa Cruz.

Camacho had been under investigation for his role in strikes and sometimes violent protests in 2019, prompted by Morales's disputed election to a fourth term.

Morales ultimately resigned under pressure after losing the support of the military.

Camacho has repeatedly denied having fomented a coup against Morales.

Camacho, who leads the second-largest opposition bloc in congress, came third in presidential elections in October 2020 that were won by leftist Luis Arce, a Morales protege.

Former interim president Jeanine Anez and ex-president Jorge Quiroga condemned his arrest.

The charges against Camacho echo the arrest and trial of Anez, who was detained last year and given a 10-year prison term in June for allegedly plotting the toppling of Morales, her predecessor.

Supporters of the socialist government of Arce, meanwhile, welcomed the detention of Camacho. Attorney General Wilfredo Chavez, a former minister under Morales, declared that "justice must do its job."

Related Topics

Election Police Governor Job La Paz Santa Cruz Bolivia June October Congress Gas 2019 2020 Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal again ..

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal against orders for LG polls in Isla ..

6 minutes ago
 Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: M ..

Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: Masood Khan

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st December 2022

2 hours ago
 God poised for significant quarterly rise followin ..

God poised for significant quarterly rise following interest rate-driven decline

10 hours ago
 U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.