UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Leader Warns Of Bloodshed As Opponents Vow To Oust Him

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Bolivia leader warns of bloodshed as opponents vow to oust him

La Paz, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Bolivia's government accused its rivals Sunday of plotting deadly violence against it after an opposition figure vowed to oust leftist President Evo Morales and called for the military's support.

Deadly unrest has gripped the South American country since Morales was named winner of the October 20 election for a fourth term.

His opponents have branded the result a fraud, and Carlos Mesa, who ran against Morales in the recent polls, has called for a new vote to be held.

"We believe... that the best solution to this crisis in the current circumstances is a new election, administered by an impartial new (electoral body) and with rigorous observation of the international community," Mesa said Sunday.

Late on Saturday, a conservative opposition leader in the eastern Santa Cruz region threatened to drive Morales out.

"He has 48 hours to step down, because at 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) on Monday, we are going to take decisive action right here and we are going to make sure that he goes," Luis Fernando Camacho told a gathering of supporters.

He called on the military to "be on the side of the people." Morales responded by accusing his opponents of seeking bloodshed.

"They want people to be killed by the police and the military," he said in a televised interview.

Interior Minister Carlos Romero alleged a "coup strategy" was under way.

He told reporters the government had intelligence "indicating that a violent confrontation is being prepared" for Monday night near the presidential palace in La Paz.

"Whoever asks for military intervention is asking for blood and is asking for death," Romero said.

Related Topics

Election Police Vote Threatened La Paz Santa Cruz Mesa October Sunday Government Best Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 14,000 participate in UAE Flag Day celebratio ..

10 hours ago

We are committed to promoting global cooperation, ..

10 hours ago

Global Future Councils explore systems leadership

10 hours ago

Flag Day a momentous national occasion for societa ..

11 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei announced President of UNIDO Ge ..

11 hours ago

ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.