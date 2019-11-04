Bolivia leader warns of bloodshed as opponents vow to oust him

(@imziishan)

La Paz, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Bolivia's government accused its rivals Sunday of plotting deadly violence against it after an opposition figure vowed to oust leftist President Evo Morales and called for the military's support.

Deadly unrest has gripped the South American country since Morales was named winner of the October 20 election for a fourth term.

His opponents have branded the result a fraud, and Carlos Mesa, who ran against Morales in the recent polls, has called for a new vote to be held.

"We believe... that the best solution to this crisis in the current circumstances is a new election, administered by an impartial new (electoral body) and with rigorous observation of the international community," Mesa said Sunday.

Late on Saturday, a conservative opposition leader in the eastern Santa Cruz region threatened to drive Morales out.

"He has 48 hours to step down, because at 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) on Monday, we are going to take decisive action right here and we are going to make sure that he goes," Luis Fernando Camacho told a gathering of supporters.

He called on the military to "be on the side of the people." Morales responded by accusing his opponents of seeking bloodshed.

"They want people to be killed by the police and the military," he said in a televised interview.

Interior Minister Carlos Romero alleged a "coup strategy" was under way.

He told reporters the government had intelligence "indicating that a violent confrontation is being prepared" for Monday night near the presidential palace in La Paz.

"Whoever asks for military intervention is asking for blood and is asking for death," Romero said.