Bolivia postpones general election until October

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Bolivia postponed its general elections Thursday for a second time because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting it off until October 18, officials said.

The poll was originally supposed to be held in May but had been rescheduled fo September 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Salvador Romero, who heads the country's electoral court, said the decision to delay the elections again came after medical experts warned that COVID-19 infections would peak in Bolivia in August or September.